Fawad claims press clubs back PMDA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and press clubs have supported the formation of the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

Talking to a private TV channel during an interview on Thursday he said: “I’ve talked to all press clubs. [State Minister for Information] Farrukh Habib along with the committee have talked to all people.”

He said that they have talked to the presidents of all press clubs and PFUJ. “I would ask them to give it a reading first. Without reading it they shouldn’t comment on it,” he said, adding: “If they want any amendment, they should tell us and we’ll do that. There isn’t any issue in it.”

Karachi Press Club (KPC) President Fazil Jamili, later, termed that minister’s claim “factually incorrect” that press clubs were backing PMDA. In a statement, he said: “I, as President Karachi Press Club, categorically deny this. We didn't support this ordinance, though we are open to discuss each and every matter related to the media industry.”

The Lahore Press Club (LPC) has also rejected the PMDA. A press release issued by the club said the proposed Authority was aimed at imposing curbs on the press. It said the LPC was standing with the APNS, CPNE, PBA, and PFUJ on the issue of the PMDA. LPC President Arshad Ansari said the PMDA was an unconstitutional and a cruel proposal against the media. He said the proposed law was in fact an attempt to increase the federal government hold on the Press. He warned the government against imposing such anti-human rights laws. He said the country might have to face difficulties at the international level in case of implementation of these laws.

Arshad Ansari demanded the government immediately withdraw the proposed Media Development Authority law. It may be mentioned that it is not the first time that the federal minister has claimed so. In Wednesday’s joint meeting of Senate and National Assembly committees on information and broadcasting, Fawad had briefed the parliamentarians that the PMDA had been formed in consultation with all stakeholders, including CPNE, APNS, PBA and other media organisations.

On the same day, representatives of media organisations in a joint statement had rejected the PMDA and termed the concept an unconstitutional and draconian law against the freedom of press and expression and a step toward imposing the state control to regulate all segments of media under an over-centralised body.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) representatives vehemently objected to the proposed PMDA as it appeared to be aimed at subjugating the freedom of press and expression. The major stakeholders believe that the PMDA is an attempt to tighten the federal government control over the media from one platform ignoring the fact that print, electronic and social media are separate entities with their own defined features. The move to bring under state control smacks of an authoritarian streak that should have no place in democratically-elected dispensation. They had urged the joint meeting of the Senate and National Assembly on Information to reject the proposal completely.