Gold rates rise Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs800 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs109,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price was raised by Rs686 to Rs93,536.

In the international market, gold rates increased $15 to $1,752 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.