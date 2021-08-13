TAG gets pilot approval from SBP

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan has granted Islamabad-based fintech firm TAG an approval to run pilot operations on its financial app.

TAG is building a state-of-the-art financial super app and is striving to play an instrumental role in the government’s initiative of financial inclusion and digitalization of the economy.

Backed by top investors from the Silicon Valley and leading corporates including strategic partnerships with Amazon and VISA, TAG is reimagining the very essence of financial services in Pakistan by revolutionizing the way transactions are conducted.

Recently, Talib Rizvi, a seasoned professional banker with over 25 years of experience in banking and finance has joined TAG as an executive director.