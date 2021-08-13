August is the month of hope and happiness. In 1947, this month witnessed the creation of our beloved Pakistan. In his address to the members of the constituent assembly on August 11, 1947, the founder of the country, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasised on the need to craft a constitution that ensures the democratic rights of every citizen – including the freedom to live according to one’s beliefs. He emphasised that in Pakistan, all citizens should be treated equally and that the rights of minority communities must be protected. Unfortunately, he did not live long to see his dream of a free, democratic and inclusive Pakistan come true. After his death, the country fell into the hands of selfish leaders who sacrificed everything to satisfy their lust for power and money. Instead of working for the people and ensuring that the country is on the right path to progress, leaders got involved in endless fights against their opponents. This attitude divided the nation, sowed the seeds of hatred, and weakened the economy. The country fell into a vicious debt trap. Instead of realising the gravity of the problem, people in power kept blaming each other for this chaos and mess.

August is the month that reminds us why Pakistan was created. It is time to introspect and realise that we must stand united to work together for the betterment of the country.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad