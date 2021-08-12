Cantonment residents demand abolition of 1924 Act

PESHAWAR: Residents of Cantonment Board Peshawar have asked the government to abolish the 1924 Act as they termed it against the basic human rights.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, a resident of Cantonment Board, Engineer Salim Qazi observed that the residents of Cantonment Board were forced to live under the exploitative system enforced by the British imperialists in 1924.

He said that instead of providing relief to residents, their lives had been made miserable through lease, transfer, property taxes, regularisation, water charges, conservancy, and professional taxes without any logic and any independent body.

He said that India and Bangladesh had already abolished this law. He said the government of Pakistan had abolished FCR from the former tribal areas but left the 1924 Act in the cantonments.

He asked the prime minister, president, chief justice of Pakistan and chief of army staff to immediately abolish the law and provide the same facilities to the residents of cantonment like those of the other parts of the country so that they could lead a happy and prosperous life.