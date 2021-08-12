PPFL set to get underway from 14th in Multan

ISLAMABAD: Apart from defending champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), eleven other teams are in run for the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) title in an event that gets underway from August 14 in Multan.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah unveiled details about the league according to which KRL, Army, Sui Southern Gas Company, PAF, PCCA, Muslim Club Chaman, Navy, Wapda, SNGPL, Lyallpur FC, Karachi United and Huma Club Islamabad are in run for the crown.

The managers’ meeting was held at the PFF House where draws and technical regulations of the league were announced.

The meeting was attended by Secretary General Pakistan Football Federation, Director (Competitions), Arshad Umer Zia, Khalid Khan, and Syed Raza Yousaf of SNGPL, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik and Ahmed Mushtaq of PAF, Sajjad Mehmood and Ijaz Butt of KRL, Muhammad Javed (SSGC), Mirza Nadeem Sarwar (Lyllapur FC), Siddique Sheikh (PCCA), Sheikh Huyyum (Karachi United), Burhan Ali and Tanveer Ahmed (Wapda), Naveed Ahmed (Navy), Abdul Qadeer (Muslim FC), Fareed Malik (Huma FC) and Khurram Shahzad (MA Instructor).