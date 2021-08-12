The public diplomacy challenge

In my last piece published in this space (‘Scrambling for influence’, July 31), I spoke of the need for engaging in the battle of ideas as an expression of the country’s soft power.

My thesis was based not just on the urgency of responding to the imperative of information warfare but also undertaking a proactive exercise to highlight those aspects of national life that are generally obscured by the rigid lense through which a country is defined. More so the case when the bilateral relations are structured around the notion of power asymmetry.

As I cautioned previously, this task of altering the perceptions of a country, however arduous and time-consuming it may be, should not be confused with propaganda. Nor should it be considered as something to be undertaken in isolation from the predominant reality that shapes a country’s landscape. In brief, it is a sum total of how its system works, and its overall lived experience is shaped by the internal dynamics.

There is no set template for public outreach efforts to be successful. A lot depends on the context, a combination of political, social and economic factors and the relative strength of the institutions that underpin a modern nation-state. Not just the hardware but also the software of the values, principles, and norms.

Pakistan faces a daunting challenge of perception management, particularly in the Western world. At the heart of this image problem has been the narrow prism through which Islamabad has been looked at as well as unwillingness on the part of the West to engage with the country more broadly.

Mercifully, there is a gradual realisation within the Pakistani system that an approach rooted in the ‘business as usual’ mindset has diminishing returns and the onus to try to change the talking points squarely lies with Islamabad. There is also a feeling born out of the experience that Pakistan has a story that has not been told as effectively as it deserved.

A careful review of literature on public diplomacy makes one arrive at the following components – nation-branding, diaspora outreach, digital engagement, international broadcasting, cultural diplomacy and educational exchange programmes. This is not an exhaustive list and more points can be added to it.

Going by the above components, it becomes clear that effective outreach requires a whole-of-government approach wherein different departments and institutions work in unison in pursuit of shared objectives in a spirit of harmony and by avoiding institutional clashes.

In Pakistan’s case, the biggest talking points that need pushing relate to some of the important shifts in the country’s foreign policy. First, the pivot to geo-economics at the key shaper of how Pakistan engages with the region and the rest of the world is a significant development. Second, Islamabad has sought to engage with key powers through a policy of de-hyphenation. This explains why Pakistan wants the relationship with the US to be expanded on the strength of the mutuality of interests away from a single-lens, security-dominated basis. Third, Pakistan has made connectivity and trade the defining features of its engagement with the region and beyond. Fourth, there is a desire, followed by concrete actions, for a peaceful neighborhood – both on Islamabad’s eastern and western borders.

Away from this relatively new direction in the realm of foreign affairs, the following set of actions can be initiated to highlight Brand ‘Pakistan’ in world capitals: First, universities are where ideas are generated and future leaders produced who can then take up key roles in different walks of life. Cooperation between Pakistani and foreign universities can be twofold: faculty exchange programmes and facilitating foreign students that opt for courses on South Asia to visit Pakistan as part of their country study tours. Such visits will help them gain first-hand experience of Pakistan in terms of people, culture, and history, etc.

Second, a large number of Pakistani students are studying in Western universities. This unique human resource can be leveraged to sell the Pakistani story. There are various clubs and societies in these universities where speakers from Pakistan can be invited to engage with the Western audiences for a candid exchange of ideas. Pakistan can also consider launching educational exchange programmes via scholarships to students from neighbouring countries and Central Asia.

Three, think-tanks are critical to the construction of discourse that influences policy and media debates. We can try to engage think-tanks through collaboration with their Pakistani counterparts. An important part of this collaboration can be asking them to include the input of Pakistani scholars in their seminar/webinars/publications.

Four, overseas Pakistanis are a bridge-builder between their motherland and their adopted societies. They can be encouraged to play a more proactive role in allaying misperceptions and to tell more humane stories away from stereotypical, biased, one-sided reporting. This way the foundation of a more compassionate human bond can be laid.

Five, the power of culture in altering perceptions is well-documented. Other than the usual cultural products, we can introduce innovative ways to project a softer face of Pakistan. This includes greater cooperation between our respective museums, whereby Pakistani artifacts and paintings get loaned for exhibitions abroad, the idea of ‘museums on wheels’, sending Pakistani musicians and singers to teach eastern musical concepts, and the fusion of Pakistani food with international cuisines.

Sixth, Pakistan needs to consider setting up art and culture centres on the pattern of the Goethe Institutes, British Councils and American Centres that provide spaces for frank discussions on a host of contemporary topics, book readings, movie nights etc, in addition to offering education to those who are interested in learning Urdu.

Seventh, the Pakistani entertainment industry should explore avenues for joint projects with their Western counterparts. Producing content for global entertainment giants such as Netflix and Amazon remains an unchartered territory. At the face of it, all of it appears to be a tall order but it sure is the way to get into the mainstream conversation. The government definitely has a role here.

Eight, the government should encourage and facilitate the private sector of Pakistan to explore opportunities to expand their operations abroad. An instance of such collaboration is FIFA World Cup 2026 to be hosted jointly by the US, Canada and Mexico. This can be an opportunity for Pakistani football makers to look for global partnerships.

Nine, the Unesco Creative Cities Network, created in 2004, places creative and cultural industries at the heart of urban development. The 246 cities across the globe that form part of this network look for ways to forge global cooperation by promoting incorporation of creativity and cultural innovation into local development plans. Lahore is included in the list of the cities – but given Pakistan’s treasure of rich culture, heritage, literature, music, handicrafts and gastronomy, we can work with Unesco to include more Pakistani cities into the network.

Ten, Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan’s foreign policy. There is a need to rebrand the story of Occupied Kashmir in the context of the changed international environment. Renewed focus on human rights can provide the way forward. The world will be able to develop a better understanding of Kashmiri resistance if parallels are drawn with Black Lives Matter and anti-apartheid movements.

Last but not the least is the idea of holding an annual Pakistan festival in key world capitals that showcases the best that Pakistan has to offer in terms of its people, culture, media, civil society, and history. Such events must celebrate Pakistan’s resilience and spirit of generosity of its people.

The writer, a Chevening scholar, studied International Journalism at the University of Sussex.

