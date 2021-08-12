Coronavirus claims 41 more lives as another 2,145 test positive in Sindh

As many as 41 more people died due to complications of Covid-19 in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,316 in the province. Another 1,463 patients were said to be under treatment at different hospitals, and the condition of 1,301 of them was said to be critical, including 106 who were on life support.

In addition to 41 more deaths overnight in the province, 2,145 new cases emerged when 19,978 tests were conducted, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Tuesday. He added that 41 more patients lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 6,316, which constituted 1.6 per cent death rate.

Shah said 19,978 samples were tested, which detected 2,145 cases that constituted a 10.7 per cent current detection rate. So far 5,209,222 tests have been conducted against which 406,092 people have tested positive. Of them 86.6 per cent or 351,579 patients have recovered, including 1,971 overnight.

Currently 48,197 patients were said to be under treatment -- 46,694 in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres and 1,463 at hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,301 patients was stated to be critical, including 106 shifted to ventilators.

Of the 2,145 new cases, 1,447 were detected in Karachi: 415 in District East, 245 in District South, 319 in District Central, 222 in District Malir, 153 in District Korangi and 93 in

District West.

Hyderabad reported 160 cases over the past 24 hours, Matiari 49, Badin 39, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 36 each, Sujawal 35, Tharparkar 29, Umarkot 29, Thatta 27, NausheroFeroze 26, Dadu 25, Sukkur 23, Shikarpur 20, Tando Allahyar 19, Larkana 17, Ghotki 15, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 12 each, Kasmhore two and Tando Muhammad Khan one.

Sharing the vaccination data, the chief minister said that 8,394,142 vaccine doses had been administered till August 9, which constituted 25.19 per cent of the vaccine-eligible

population.

During the last 24 hours, 205,055 persons were inoculated in Sindh, he said. The chief executive of the province urged the people to abide by the standard operating procedures

issued by the government.