Dubai revises travel guidelines for Pakistan, other countries

DUBAI: The Dubai International Airport authorities on Tuesday issued a new set of regulations for entrance into the city. As per the new rules, only those individuals possessing a ‘Golden Visa’ will be allowed to enter the city, while all other travellers must seek permission from the Dubai authorities to be granted entrance.

Besides, the terms of presenting a negative report for a PCR test done 48 hours before the flight and a negative report for the Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test done four hours before the flight remain in place, reported Geo News. The aforementioned travel guidelines will be applicable to passengers flying to Dubai from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India.

Showing vaccination certificates before entering the city is mandatory for travellers from all the aforementioned countries, except for Pakistan. Last month, the Emirates had extended its flight suspension order for Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 28.

Meanwhile, Sharjah allowed Pakistani passengers to travel without a rapid PCR test. Sharjah and Dubai had imposed the condition of presenting a rapid PCR test for travellers from Pakistan and other South Asian countries due to the spread of the Delta variant. Due to the absence of testing facilities at the airports, however, thousands of travellers wishing to return to the UAE had become stranded in Pakistan.