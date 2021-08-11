Still waiting

Helpless certificate holders of National Savings Schemes (NSS) have been desperately waiting for the introduction of automation in profit distribution centres – so that monthly profits can be directly transferred to their bank accounts – for the last couple of decades but to no avail. The authorities concerned are requested to ensure that profits are transferred to investors’ bank accounts.

It’s quite painful to pay unnecessary visits to these centres especially when one is from a far-flung area which is 40 to 50 kilometres away from these centres. Certificate holders have to stand in long queues for a long time to receive their monthly profit.

Arif Jalil

Peshawar