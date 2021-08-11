Islamabad to host two U14 Asian-level tennis events

KARACHI: Pakistan is to host two under-14 Asian-level tennis championships in Islamabad in the coming months.

The Midcourt ATF Championships (Leg 1) will be held from September 18-26. The Leg-2 is scheduled from September 25 to October 3.

These category 2 events (without hospitality) have singles and doubles draws. The entry deadline for Leg-1 is August 31 and for Leg-2 September 9.