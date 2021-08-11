40 more fall prey to Covid as 2,174 test positive in Sindh

Forty more people have died due to Covid-19 and 2,174 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,275 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 26,891 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 2,174 people, or 8.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,189,244 tests, which have resulted in 403,947 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 48,064 people across the province are currently infected: 46,526 are in self-isolation at home, 42 at isolation centres and 1,496 at hospitals, while 1,317 patients are in critical condition, of whom 107 are on life support.

He added that 2,149 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 349,608, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.5 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 2,174 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,245 (or 57.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 406 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 299 from District South, 211 from District Central, 153 from District Korangi, 107 from District Malir and 69 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 163 new cases, Sukkur 80, Shikarpur 75, Jamshoro 67, Ghotki 65, Shaheed Benazirabad 51, Badin 44, Kashmore 42, Khairpur 37, Kambar 36, Jacobabad 33, Sanghar 32, Matiari 31, Tharparkar 30, Tando Allahyar 21, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta 20 each, Umerkot 16, Dadu 13, Larkana 11, Mirpurkhas seven and Naushehroferoze three, he added.

Sharing the vaccination data, he said that 208,676 vaccine doses have been administered during the past 24 hours. He said that in total, 8,438,655 doses have administered, which constitutes 24.58 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.