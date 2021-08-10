Shehbaz condemns Quetta blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Quetta blast. In a statement Monday, he said security issues were becoming serious. “It is time to focus all our energies on the National Action Plan,” he said, adding the NAP was a manifestation of the collective commitment of the nation and was a sufficient recipe for countering the emerging threats to the national security.