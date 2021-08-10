Corona positive lawyer appears before IHC

ISLAMABAD: A COVID-positive lawyer appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that created panic in the courtroom on Monday.

In the court of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, advocate Zubair Jaral, who is COVID positive, appeared in the courtroom. Arguing before the court, Jaral disclosed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, still he is appearing before the court.

At this, Justice Aurangzeb asked the lawyer why he appeared before the court and is risking others’ lives when he is infected with coronavirus. “You should have not appeared before the court in this condition,” the judge said and asked the lawyer to leave the courtroom immediately. The court also removed the chair used by the lawyer.

Later, the court ordered that the courtroom should be disinfected with anti-COVID spray. In April, a lawyer who tested positive for coronavirus had appeared before the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed.