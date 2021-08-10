Bhong temple returned to Hindus after repairs

MULTAN: A Hindu temple that was badly damaged last week was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure, a government official said Monday. The development comes five days after the temple in Bhong was attacked, burning down the temple’s main door, a media report said.

District Administrator Khurram Shahzad said local Hindus will soon resume worship at the temple. Our Bahawalpur correspondent adds: As many as 90 accused of the Ganaish Mander, Bhong, attack have been presented before an anti-terrorism court for judicial remand during the last three days. As many as 38 accused were presented on Monday. According to the ATC Prosecution Section, ATC Special Judge Nasir Hussain is on vacation. So the accused were presented before Additional Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Ghulam Hussain Bhender.