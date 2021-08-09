tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Petrol prices have increased to Rs118 per litre. Whenever there is an increase in prices of petroleum products, people have to deal with a surge in prices of essential items. When will the government realise that Pakistanis are unable to deal with rising inflation?
The authorities need to do something on an urgent basis to make things better.
Rohail Ikram
Kech