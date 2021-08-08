Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sanaullah Zehri, others to join PPP

ISLAMABAD: The PPP is set to make waves on the political horizon of Balochistan today (Sunday) by holding its power show in which over a dozen leaders of the PML-N and other parties would announce joining it. Major names to join the PPP would be former president of PML-N Balochistan Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch and former chief minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri.

They will announce decision to join the PPP in Quetta in the presence of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. According to the PPP, those who were joining the party include Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sanaullah Zehri, former provincial minister Younas Changezi from PML-Q, former provincial minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shawani from the National Party, Ex-MPA Ms Kishwar Ahmed Jatak from PMLN,

Ex-nazim district Naseerabad Sardar Changez Sassoli, ex-central leader of the BNP Sardar Imran Bangalzai, ex-leader of the PMLN Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri, Nawab Sherbaz Nausherwani from

PMLN, ex-provincial minister from PMLN Mir Irfan Kurd besides a number

of tribal leaders and political workers from Balochistan.