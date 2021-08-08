Funds approved for making Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital new block functional

LALAMUSA: Medical Superintendent Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Dr Abid Mahmood has said that the Punjab government has approved Rs 184 million for making the new block functional.

He said that the 148-bed new block building had already been completed and handed over to the hospital management. Four operation theaters would be constructed in the building at a cost of Rs 101 million, he said, adding that the high dependency unit ward of 20 beds would be set up while medicine ward, gynecology ward, surgical ward, ENT and eye department wards would be also set up.

During the uplift programme of the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, lithotripsy machine, mammography machine, X-ray machine, colour doppler ultrasound machine, image intensifier machine, central sterile services department (CSSD) equipment, obstetrics and gynecology, neurosurgery and dialysis machines would also be provided. He praised Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for paying special attention to the hospital.

Muharram arrangements: Deputy Commissioner Mehtab Waseem Azhar has said that all government departments should perform their duties in coordination with each other during the first 10 days of Muharram. The implementation on COVID-19 SOPs was very important during Majalis and processions, he said, adding that COVID-19 vaccination camps should be set up at the entrances of Majalis and processions. These views were expressed by him while addressing a review meeting of Muharram arrangements. He informed that total 1,372 Majalis would be held in the district from Muharram 1 to 10. Of them, 21 were in A category, 113 in B category and 1,238 in C category, he added. Out of total 220 processions in the district, 11 were in A category, 36 in B category and 173 were in C category. He directed the assistant commissioners to inspect the procession routes. Instructions should be issued immediately to the department concerned for patchwork, lighting, electricity and accuracy of telephone line, he added. The DC directed that the temperature of all persons entering the gatherings and processions would be checked with the help of the organisers. The Health Department would deploy doctors and staff to check the charity food.

Additional deputy commissioners Amir Shahzad, Afzal Hayat Tarrar, Zaheer Liaqat, DO Industries Ikramul Haq, assistant commissioners Waqar Khan, Khalid Abbas, Ahsan Mumtaz, CEO Health Dr Naeem Akhtar Janjua, DO Civil Defense Muhammad Ashfaq, In-Charge Security Branch Muhammad Atiq, Gepco and Rescue 1122 officers also attended the meeting.