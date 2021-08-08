Entire excise and taxation team suspended

PESHAWAR: The Adviser to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Khaliq-ur-Rehman has suspended the entire squad on misbehaving with Tourists.

The suspended squad including in-charge was suspended for misusing of government powers and checking tourists’ vehicles on Naran Road besides harassing them without any reason.

Talking to media men, Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that tourists were guests and mistreatment of guests was not our tradition and in this connection an inquiry committee had been formed to probe the matter within 7 days.

The inquiry-committee would be consisted on Director General Excise and Taxation and Narcotizes Control. He said that due to unauthorized road checking the services of the follow staff of EIB-3 Mobile Squad Hazara Region, have been placed under suspension with immediate effects.