‘Healthy environment can only be maintained through maximum tree plantation’

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Capt (retd) M Usman Younas planted a sapling under Clean & Green Pakistan Programme here at Government Queen Mary College on Saturday.

The commissioner said that PM's Clean & Green Pakistan programme was being implemented and tree plantation was being carried out at schools, colleges and all other educational institutions.

He added that a healthy environment could only be maintained through maximum tree plantation.

The Commissioner mentioned that millions of saplings were being planted across Lahore Division during ongoing monsoon tree plantation drive, while 51 Miyawaki urban forests were also established in various points of the provincial capital. Usman Younas said that local administration was also encouraging the students to play their active role in this noble cause.

On this occasion, he also repeated the clean and green Pakistan slogan of ‘Aik Bashar Do Shajar’ (everyone should plant at least two trees). Principal Queen Mary College Prof Dr Arifa and faculty members were also present.