PTI senator says efforts on to provide relief to masses

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Saturday said that PTI’s central and provincial governments were trying their level best to provide relief to the masses.

Talking to The News, the senator claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would give a better Pakistan to the future generations. He added that the country was facing many challenges but Imran Khan was trying to strengthen the country's economy.

He said that trade agreements were signed with various countries, due to which Pakistan became a trade corridor and it would be a huge commercial hub that would make Pakistan a superpower in Asia in the future.