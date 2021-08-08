Islamabad put on high alert during Muharram

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all police officials for elaborate security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The SSP discussed security strategy in a meeting here on Saturday held in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram and issued special directions to all SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs for effective arrangements.

He said that no sluggish attitude during the performance of duties would be tolerated.

He said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

According to the police spokesperson, SSP (Operations) directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff.

Syed Mustafa said it should be ensured that parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points.

He said that special meetings should be arranged with traders and religious scholars.

Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the SSP maintained.

The SSP (Operations) said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly.

He also ordered all Station House Officers (SHOs) to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

He asked police officials to perform security duties with devotion to avoid any incident and adopt a decent attitude with the public.

He directed to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures issued by the government against coronavirus and educate people to follow them.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for peaceful passage of Muharram ul Harram.

Chairing a meeting of the license holders of the processions and majalis held here at Police Line Headquarters, he said all available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order in the district.

Strict security arrangements would be finalized for traditional and licensed processions and majalis, he added.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs.

The CPO informed that an interfaith peace caravan would also be formed this year like last year and all-out efforts would be made to maintain peace and order during Muharram and create an atmosphere of interfaith tolerance and brotherhood.

“We are your defenders,” he said adding, the security duties would be performed as religious obligation.

Separate deployment would be for the protection of Imambargahs and no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said adding, the government orders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

No one would be allowed to violate the ban on the use of loudspeakers, he said and advised the citizens to use social media carefully.

In the meeting, the participants said that all possible cooperation with the police during Muharram would be ensured so that perfect peace can be established in the district.