Momina Wasif’s poetry is simple but intense

Momina Wasif is a new rising star of the world of English poetry. The most notable feature of her poetry is the new role of individual thought and personal feelings. Living in the shadow of a world shattered by hypocrisy is not easy and to thrive is more difficult. Well, that takes a hell of a lot more, a will to win, the skills to show optimism even in worst conditions.

Deep observation and judgment form components of Momina Wasif’s poetry. Her poems are simple but intense. She feels strongly; trusts in her feelings and in this way, her poems take the shape. Her verses are instinct with yearnings for better times. Thus, we meet with poetry suffused with a longing for a happier world.

Hope springs up from her verses. More and more people are turning to poetry as an antidote to discord, pessimism, nervousness, and the mad pace of life. Her mournful soul offers readers uplifting, deeply felt, and relatable poems.

At times, she pulls readers into a romantic stream and offers a rhythm that keeps the heart pulsating as she leads them from one strong emotion to another, unveiling a love language and an experience that is both inspiring and poignant. Her poems explore love in its multilayered nature.

Momina Wasif’s book ‘Paint Your Fears’ is a collection of poems that is a mirror held up to our life. Maybe you will see yourself or someone you know reflected back to you from the poems. It is a thoughtful and straightforward book of reflective poetry.

The ingredients of love, hope, and reflection are emblematic of the verses of Momina Wasif’s book as a whole. She is a young thinker, her reflections are full of feeling and her observations are generally sound and focused. She is not a writer of ambiguity or layering, but rather someone whose writings express her thoughts and feelings very openly and transparently, aiming to heal us.

Momina Wasif’s poetry is in the form of free verse. Her poetry is an open form of poetry that does not proceed by a strict set of rules, does not conform to a formal structure, and tends to follow the rhythm of natural speech. Her free-verse leaves a constructive and humane impact on the reader. T. S. Eliot has rightly said, “No verse is free for the person who wants to do a good job.”

Her brief poems provide information about her at each stage of her development. Her power to sway readers lies in her gift for perceiving her world and living in moods and aspirations. She is different from an ordinary person. The ordinary person perceives and feels, and there is an end to it, Momina Wasif lives out her experiences in her poetry.