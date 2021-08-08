Amazon facilitation centre opens

Islamabad : The Pakistan Post has opened Amazon facilitation centres in various major cities, including Islamabad, to boost online business in the country.

According to the Pakistan Post, the centres were established in general post offices in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Gujrat, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad with all the facilities for collecting and scanning the sellers’ products for delivery to Amazon warehouses in the world.

The officials said the initiative would promote e-commerce in the country and boost exports. They said the Pakistan Post would transport sellers consignments from their doorstep to various warehouses of Amazon.