Iranian varsity signs MoU with KU’s Dr Panjwani Centre

The Neuroscience Research Centre at the Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi.

The prime objective of this MOU is to establish research programmes in Dr Panjwani Center and the NRC with a commitment to discovery in the field of neuroscience.

The spokesman for the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, said in a statement on Friday that Dr. Panjwani Centre worked as a constituent centre of the ICCBS. He said the MOU was signed in an online meeting held recently.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, director of the ICCBS and COMSTECH coordinator-general, and Prof Abolhassan Ahmadiani, director of the Neuroscience Research Centre, and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, had signed the MOU on behalf of their institutions.

According to the spokesman, the MoU aims to establish a mutually beneficial relationship built on academic, scientific and cultural cooperation. This agreement may include faculty and research staff exchanges, study abroad programme, collaborative research programmes, including the exchange of voucher samples, and natural product extracts, joint seminars, workshops, and service programmes.

The spokesman said Dr. Panjwani Centre had initiated a number of scientific programmes with the objective of finding possible treatments of often neglected and prevalent diseases of Pakistan, as well as associated human resource development.

He said the main objective of the centre was to train highly qualified manpower in the emerging new fields of molecular medicine and drug development.

The basic conceptual aim of the Neuroscience Research Centre of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences is to expand the destiny of scientific knowledge and finding appropriate and usable preventive and curative medical procedures.

According to the MoU, this agreement will be in effect for a period of five years from the date of execution and may be extended by a mutual agreement in writing by both parties