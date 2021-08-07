Independence Day Inter-Division Archery begins

LAHORE: The Independence Day Male and Female Inter-Division Archery Championship rolled into action at Burbun, Murree, on Friday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the Championship at a colourful ceremony at Bhurban Stadium. He awarded archery gear worth Rs 20 lakh to all nine divisional teams on this occasion.

Faisalabad division secured first position in Boys’ Team archery event while second position went to Sargodha followed by Rawalpindi division.

More than 80 male and female players from all nine divisions are featuring in 70m Individual and 30m Team Events of Independence Day Archery Championship.