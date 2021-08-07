Incorrect date

I got vaccinated from a vaccination centre in Lahore. When I downloaded my immunization certificate from the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) official website, I was surprised to see that the date of my second dose was incorrect. Fortunately, I have a digital copy of the vaccination forms that were filled at the time of vaccination. On the website, one can lodge a formal complaint if there are errors in certificates. I used the option and requested for the date correction. However, the message that I received shocked me. The site said that the date couldn’t be changed as the certificate had already been issued. How can one know about the error in the certificate before its issuance?

The staff who is responsible for updating the record is at fault here. Their carelessness and negligence have resulted in such errors. The authorities are responsible for rectifying these mistakes on an urgent basis. Why should we who are not responsible for the error suffer?

Muhammad Uzair Bhaur

Lahore