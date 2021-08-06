Geo Super to broadcast Kashmir Premier League

KARACHI: The Geo Super, Pakistan’s first sports channel would broadcast another cricket extravaganza the “Kashmir Premier League” from August 6 in Azad Kashmir. The country’s lone sports channel Geo Super will broadcast all the matches of the KP League live to its viewers, including its opening ceremony.

Six teams will face off in the Kashmir Premier League including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalpindi Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors. Emad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal would lead their respective teams.

The opening match of KPL will be played between Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals on August 6, while the one between Bagh Stallions and Kotli Lions will be played on August 7. The KPL qualifier match will be played on August 14, while Eliminator One will be played on August 15 and the second eliminator on August 16 and the final of the tournament will be played on August 17. Twelve of the 19 matches of the Kashmir Premier League will be held in day and night.