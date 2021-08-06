Minister orders improvement in higher education standards

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday ordered the utilisation of all available resources to bring the standards of higher education in the country on a par with the internationally accepted ones.

He was chairing a meeting at the ministry here about the projects of the Higher Education Commission. HEC Executive Director Shaista Sohail briefed participants about the progress on ongoing and future projects of the regulator for higher education.

Also, the minister chaired a high-level meeting at the ministry to examine progress on the implementation of uniform national curriculum in the country.