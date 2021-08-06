More rain forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain with hot and humid weather conditions was recorded in the City here Thursday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain was recorded in various localities, including Tajpura, Shahi Qila, Farrukhabad, Mughalpura, Upper Mall, Airport, Chowk Nakhuda, Gulberg and Lakshmi Chowk. Met officials said that monsoon currents were still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in upper parts during next few days while a weak westerly wave was also present over western and upper parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in several other cities, including Narowal, Sialkot, Kalam, Parachinar, Drosh, Mir Khani, Bunji and Astore. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.3°C and minimum was 27.3°C.