Umar Akmal thanks PCB, fans

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his fans for supporting him in his return to competitive cricket.

In a statement after PCB allowed him to return to club cricket, Akmal said he will make sure to be at the top of his game as soon as possible. “I am thankful to PCB for their support and trust in me. Cricket is my passion and I will work hard to be at the top of my game. I hope to be back in Pakistan team in the near future,” he said.

Akmal is currently in PCB’s rehabilitation process following completion of his punishment imposed on him due to failure to report fixing approaches before Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 5.