HSHM collaborates with LCS

KARACHI: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has collaborated with Lahore Consultancy Services (LCS) a sister company of BlueSky Students Consultancy Services to promote Pakistan’s first premier hospitality and tourism management institute.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by HSHM Director Education maj (retd) Faisal Naeem Khan and Director Operations Aroosha Qamar and LCS Director Marketing and Development Muhammad Aslam Khan Lohdi. HSHM is Pakistan’s first premier hospitality and tourism management school in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University, UK, and in partnership with Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI). HSHM’s first campus is located on IJP Road Islamabad, which is now accepting admissions for fall semester 2021.

Aroosha Qamar said, “HSHM is offering a golden opportunity for students who can’t afford to study three years from UK but can afford the final years study at a prestigious university like Sheffield Hallam University and secure an assured job placement.”

Lohdi said that LCS was very glad to join hands with HSHM and assured of his all-out support to HSHM in future.