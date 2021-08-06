CM expresses solidarity with people of IIOJ&K

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday led a march to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at the CM House.

The event was attended by provincial ministers, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Rangers Director General Major Gen Iftikhar Chaudhry, Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh and others.

The CM along with other participants of the rally carried a long banner, which represented the Indian oppression against the people of IIOJ&K through pictures showing people being arrested, curfews, bullet-riddled buildings and bodies, in order to gain attention of the international community.

The participants of the rally wore black bands around their arms and held flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. They condemned the revocation of the special status of the occupied valley by India on August 5, 2019.