Farrukh slams Modi for politicising sports event

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for politicising sports event in a bid to gain political mileage. What type of a person Modi is if he gets frightened from a sports event in Kashmir, and [asking] the Indian cricket board to threaten those international players with permanent closure of Indian cricket doors [on them] who takes part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), he said while addressing the logo revealing ceremony of Muzaffarabad Tiger.

He said the KPL had become successful even before its inauguration due to such repressive acts of Modi, who was desperate to impose his extremist policies on the game of cricket.His remarks came in the backdrop of revelations made by some international players that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been forcibly stopping them to participate in the KPL, which would kick off on August 6. Farrukh said the KPL would not only bring international cricket to AJK but also give an opportunity to its youth to improve their cricketing skills.He said Modi’ s tyrannical mindset was not only limited to cricket, but also went on to journalism as India had lately refused to allow foreign journalists, who were supposed to attend August 5 session of AJK’s Legislative Assembly, to visit Pakistan. The minister said such autocratic steps of Modi had fully exposed the so-called world’s largest democracy.India believed in creating barriers in the same manner as its prime minister did in the IIOJK, where eight million people were put in captivity.He expressed confidence over the success of KPL and said the mega cricketing event would help spread a message across the globe that the people of Kashmir are peaceful, sports-loving and amicable.