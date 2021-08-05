ANF DG assumes charge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo assumed the charge of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) director general.
In this connection, the change of command ceremony of director general Anti-Narcotics Force was held at ANF headquarters. The ceremony was attended by ex-DG ANF, new DG ANF, all force commanders, officers and officials of ANF.