Rs10 bn allocated for research activities at KP varsities: Ghani

ABBOTTABAD: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday said Rs10 billion had been allocated for research activities in the universities in the province.

He was speaking as chief guest at the concluding day of a three-day international conference at the Abbottabad University of Science and Technology.

The International Conference on Multidisciplinary Nano Research was attended by more than 16 key speakers from renowned universities of Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, Canada, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UK Malaysia

The main topics which were addressed by the scholars were Nanomaterials and Quantum Nano science further elaborated like Synthesis and Characterization, Material Modeling and Simulations, Nano scale Surface Plasmon’s Polari tons while discussing the Nano Based Drugs and Medicines, complete aspects of Theranostic Nanoparticles Nano medicines and drug delivery, Biological and synthetic nanoparticles.

Mushtaq Ghani said the government established the Pak Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology with the assistance of Government of Austria. The speaker KP Assembly said the universities should be self-sufficient so that they could meet their programmes without any hindrance.

Earlier, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Urfan in his welcome address said that his university was taking lead among the KP universities in terms of research publications. He added that a number of memorandums of understanding were being signed with foreign and national universities.

Dean of the University Prof Dr Mujadad-Ur-Rahman also spoke on the occasion. Later shields and gifts were distributed among the guests. The conference was a joint event involving the University of Hazara, Mansehra and Pak-Austria Fachhoschule University, Haripur.