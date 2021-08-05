Shelling kills four Syrians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Shelling by alleged Turkish forces and their rebel proxies killed three people and a male relative in northern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said, in an attack condemned by Kurdish authorities. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that rockets were fired on a village controlled by Kurdish forces on the outskirts of the volatile Ain Issa district, near the border with Turkey.