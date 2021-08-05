‘LDA to devise plan to solve traffic problems’

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has planned to constitute a committee to devise a long-term solution to traffic problems in the city. This was revealed by LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday. He said traffic problems were increasing in Lahore. He said Tepa, LDA and other agencies concerned should formulate a coordinated strategy and plan for solution to these problems.

He said a committee would be formed for a long-term solution to traffic problems in the city. Representatives of Nespak, police and other relevant agencies will also be part of this committee, he added.

The committee will conduct a detailed study on the growing problems of traffic jams, road accidents, missing signboards, pedestrian problems, condition of roads and other serious issues and present its report to solve these problems so that we can understand in this light and be able to plan better, he maintained. LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran said traffic problems were increasing day by day in Lahore. The problems of accidents and traffic jams were increasing. There were different types of traffic problems of different populations in the city which needed to be solved.