CTD arrests 18 terrorists

LAHORE:Keeping in view the recent wave of terrorism across the country particularly target killing of police officials, Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab conducted 59 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) all across the province to avert any untoward incident in the last seven days. The CTD teams interrogated 49 suspects during the IBOs and arrested 18 suspected terrorists. Three terrorists namely M Farhan, M Arshad and Mazhar Abbas were arrested from Lahore. They belonged to the defunct organisation Al-Qaida and they were planning to attack government buildings in Lahore. The recovery from them included an improvised explosive device (IED), hand grenade, detonator, 30-bore pistol and ammunition.