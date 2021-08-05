Cops paid tributes on Police Martyrs’ Day

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has said martyrs of Punjab police are foreheads of the department who sacrificed their lives for bright and peaceful future of the nation and enhanced prestige and respect of the department.

He expressed these views while addressing police officers and media representatives at a function organised in honour of police martyrs at Yadgar Shuhada Mall Road here on Wednesday. The IGP said living nations never forget their martyrs.

“Martyrs of police are our precious asset whose stories of courage and bravery are a beacon for the entire force. I also thank the families of the martyrs and best welfare of these great families is one of my top priorities. August 4 is the day of renewal of the pledge with the police martyrs and on this day all the police officers and officials support the pledge that we have to sacrifice more lives for the protection of lives and property of people and there will be no hesitation and we are ready at every moment.