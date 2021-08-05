Two gunned down, one wounded during money van robbery

Two employees of a private money exchange company were killed and another was wounded after armed assailants opened fire on their vehicle in Karachi’s Buffer Zone locality on Wednesday.

The incident took place near the District Central deputy commissioner’s office within the limits of the Taimuria police station when the employees were trying to reach their destination after picking up cash from a bank.

“A hi-roof vehicle was on the way to its destination after picking up cash from a bank when it came under attack,” District Central SSP Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum told the media. “Six suspects on three motorbikes first intercepted the vehicle, then opened straight fire on the driver and his two colleagues.”

All three were initially injured and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where two of them were declared dead on arrival. The condition of the third was said to be critical. There were four people in the van when the incident took place, but one of them was fortunate to have survived the attack. His video statement also circulated on social media after the incident.

“We were driving to Gulistan-e-Jauhar after picking up cash from a Hyderi bank branch,” he said. “While we were on our way, we also conducted a small deal in the Buffer Zone. As soon as we carried on after that, two men on a motorbike came from the front and two other motorbikes from the back, and opened fire.”

He said the suspects snatched the cash and escaped. “They even fired shots while fleeing. One guard fell on top of me. I told them to call the police helpline 15 and an ambulance as one of them was still breathing. There were four in the money exchange van.”

The SSP said that a bank customer had credited $6,000 in his account, so the van had gone to pick up the cash, adding that the incident took place in a narrow street while the van was

returning.

The deceased were identified as cashier Shahroz Ali Nawaz and security guard Afghani Maqsood, while the injured as security guard Imtiaz Siraj. Police said they were looking for CCTV camera footage and witnesses to help with the investigation. They would also conduct geo-fencing.