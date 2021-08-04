 
close
Wed Aug 04, 2021
Plantation drive starts at AAUR

National

 
Rawalpindi: A week-long monsoon plantation drive under Prime Minister’s Programme ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ has been started at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, (PMAS-AAUR), Tuesday. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. DrQamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the drive by planting a tree along with Ashfaq Bashir Bhutta, divisional forest officer, Rawalpindiand others.

