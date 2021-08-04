Plantation drive starts at AAUR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: A week-long monsoon plantation drive under Prime Minister’s Programme ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ has been started at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, (PMAS-AAUR), Tuesday. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. DrQamar-uz-Zaman inaugurated the drive by planting a tree along with Ashfaq Bashir Bhutta, divisional forest officer, Rawalpindiand others.