Wed Aug 04, 2021
August 4, 2021

PM wants to save every penny of nation: Gill

National

PM wants to save every penny of nation: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said the prime minister’s vision was to save every penny of the nation, adding that a university was not only being set up in the PM’s House but also another proposal was under consideration to open the lawns and some parts of the house for commercial purposes.

