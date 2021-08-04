Petrol prices

PM Imran Khan was quite delighted when he shared that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made the record tax collection of more than Rs400 billion for the month of July. He praised the FBR for its commendable work and added that this collection is a reflection of his government’s sound policies for sustained economic growth. On the other hand, petroleum prices have once again increased. This recent surge will surely lead to an increase in prices of eatable items which are already being sold at high prices and have gone beyond the affordability of ordinary people. Will the highest-ever tax collection provide any relief to the country’s poor?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad