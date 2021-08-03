Inter exams

LAHORE: Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued date sheet for Intermediate (Part-I) Annual Examinations 2021 starting from August 12. A BISE spokesperson said a total of 159,762 candidates had registered for the exams of which 88,532 were girls while 71,230 boys. He further said roll number slips will be issued soon to the candidates. The exam will conclude on August 26. Class-9th Annual Examinations 2021 would commence from August 28 and continue till September 8.