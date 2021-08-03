NAB causing disrepute to Pakistan: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has said the National Accountability Bureau is causing disrepute to Pakistan in the international arena and demanded that NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar be put on the Exit Control List following the new order against the NAB in the Broadsheet case by a British court.

Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi said the parliament should be told how much has been spent on foreign trips of NAB officers and the nation also wants to know how much fee the NAB has paid to domestic and foreign lawyers. He said trillions of rupees have been stolen and wasted with the connivance of the government and NAB against political opponents. “Now is the time to close the NAB drama studio and save the national wealth,” he said.

He said the NAB is the creation of a dictator whose main job had been political engineering. Voices have also been echoed in the higher judiciary regarding the NAB political engineering. The fine imposed on Pakistan should be recovered from the NAB chairman and directors who have been misleading the nation by fabricating false stories.