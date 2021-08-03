Draft on cloud adoption rules issued

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to support digital transformation (DX) in its’ regulated sector, has issued “draft Cloud Adoption Guidelines for Incorporated Companies” to solicit feedback from all stakeholders.

The guidelines provide an easy and efficient procedure for transition to cloud computing. Companies would be able to get a clear understanding of the risks and benefits involved in moving to cloud compared to traditional computing solutions, a statement said on Monday. Cloud offers a convenient, on demand access to a shared pool of resources such as servers, storage, and applications, over the Internet.