Flood preparedness reviewed

LAHORE: The provincial Livestock Department has issued instructions to ensure proper care of animals in case of floods.
In this connection, Additional Secretary (Admin) Khizar Hayat visited flood-prone areas of Mandi Bahauddin and peripheries along with Director General (Extension) Dr Ehtishamul Haq. Additional Secretary reviewed the flood preparedness arrangements of the department & passed the direction to district and local administration in this regard.
Livestock Vaccination Campaign is being carried out with full zeal & zest by department's field formation as a prophylactic measure for possible flood calamities, said Khizar Hayat.
Additional secretary also planted a tree at CVH Mandi Bahauddin under the Clean & Green Pakistan and Moon Soon Plantation initiatives. He reiterated the department's commitment to achieve 80K annual & 35K seasonal plantation targets as soon as possible. He said that tree plantation is a valuable tool against the threats of climate change & water shortage.