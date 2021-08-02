Afghan watchdog reports 80pc increase in civilian casualties

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in a report released Sunday said that 1,677 civilians were killed and 3,644 more were wounded in the first six months of this year, showing an 80% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

The watchdog says 1,594 security incidents occurred during this period. In the first six months of 2020, the watchdog says, 1,213 civilians were killed and 1,744 more were wounded. The report says that during this period 154 women were killed and 350 more were wounded.

These numbers in 2020 were 126 killed and 171 wounded. According to the report, of those killed, 373 were children. Also, 1,083 of those wounded are children. The report says the Taliban is responsible for 56% of the casualties (917 killed, and 2,061 injured), pro-government forces for 15% (229 killed, 565 injured), Daesh 7% (104 killed, 239 killed), and unknown perpetrators 22% (425 civilians killed and 765 civilians injured).

In 451 incidents, a total of 1,987 civilians have been harmed by IED blasts, roadside mines, car-bombs, and exploding mines or ordnance. This includes 587 civilians killed, and 1,400 others injured, the report says. Targeted killing accounts for 30 percent of the total number of civilian casualties in the first six months of 2021, the report says, adding that this includes 1,634 civilian casualties (696 killed, 938 injured). According to AIHRC findings, rocket fire and heavy weapon use accounted for 18% of total civilian casualties in the first six months of 2021.

In total, 940 civilians have been harmed due to rocket fire in the first six months of 2021. This includes 212 civilians killed, and 728 others injured. The civilian casualties caused by rocket fire during the same period in 2020 were 378 in total. The report says that 21 civilians were killed and 79 of them were wounded in suicide attacks. Also, 81 civilians were killed and 326 were wounded in ground engagements between the government forces and anti-government armed groups. The report says that 77 civilians were killed and 136 more were wounded in airstrikes. The report says night raids accounted for 12 civilians killed and 37 wounded.