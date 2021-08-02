India wants to sabotage peace in region: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said India wanted to sabotage peace in the region and was creating obstacles in this regard.

Addressing a ceremony, organised in honour of workers of Multan Waste Management Company by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Sheikh Wajid here, he said promotion of peace in the region was top priority of Pakistan.

However, India was a big hurdle in the way of peace in the region. Solution to Kashmir and Palestine issues was inevitable to promote peace across the globe, added the FM. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting Kashmir, Palestine and other issues of Muslim Ummah at all international forums.

Qureshi said Pakistan would mark August-5 in an amicable way as PM Imran Khan would visit Azad Kashmir and express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). People in IIOJK had been deprived of basic rights, said Qureshi.

Following efforts from PM Imran Khan, the Kashmir issue was discussed in the United Nations after 63 years, Qureshi. Now, the international community was raising voices in support of innocent Kashmiris, who were facing brutalities at the hands of occupation forces. The Kashmir issue had become a globally recognised issue0 following efforts of the PTI government, said Qureshi.

Shah Mehmood said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had become the most popular political party in the country which was heading towards matchless progress under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi said the government was striving to overcome inflation. He said the country would witness more positive economic changes very soon. He said the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic was a big challenge for the government. He urged people to follow precautions in this regard. He suggested the Sindh government should make strategy after complete consultation with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in order to combat the pandemic effectively.

Qureshi lauded the performance of Multan Waste Management Company, especially on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. Special Assistant to CM Punjab MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari and many other local PTI workers were also present.